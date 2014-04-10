Guitarist Johnny A. to Release New Album, 'Driven,' June 3

Guitarist and songwriter Johnny A. — who has his own signature-model Gibson guitar — will release his third solo album, Driven, June 3 via his own label, Aglaophone Records.

Driven features 10 original songs and Johnny's new version of the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody.”

Driven marks the guitarist's first time engineering, mixing and producing an entire album, which was recorded at his home studio, Nirvana Sound. (He also played all the instruments!)

Johnny considers the new album a departure from previous releases; it's a potent, groove-driven recording that reflects his diversity as a player/songwriter, blending rock, blues, jazz and funk.

As a sideman, he has played with a host of renowned musicians, including Doug Clifford (CCR) and Bobby Whitlock (Derek and the Dominos), before kicking off a seven-year stint as guitarist and musical director with J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf. He played on Wolf's albums and even co-produced one of them, Long Line.

Johnny will tour for the rest of 2014 in support of the new album. Confirmed dates include:

Fri, Apr. 25--Mechanic’s Hall--Worcester, MA

Fri, May 2--Sellersville Theater--Sellersville, PA

Fri, May 16--Building 24 Live--Wyomissing, PA

Sat, May 17--Moore Square Park--Raleigh, NC

Wed, June 11--Sculler’s Jazz Club--Boston, MA (CD Release Show)

Fri, July 11--Iron Horse Music Hall--Northampton, MA

For more information, visit johnnya.com.