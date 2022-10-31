Harley Benton's new J-style MV-4JB Gotoh bass guitar has a more impressive spec sheet than its price tag would suggest

By Sam Roche
published

Available in four sleek finishes, the all-new four-string sports Gotoh hardware, Roswell JBA alnico 5 single-coils and a host of other head-turning appointments

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has added a stylishly appointed new bass guitar model, the MV-4JB Gotoh, to its product lineup.

Available in four colorways – Burgundy Mist, Black, Shell Pink, and Daphne Blue – each with matching headstocks, the MV-4JB Gotoh aims to “bring classic bass tones and high-quality specs together in a single, affordable package." 

And it sure is affordable. Boasting a mouth-watering $230 price tag, the MV-4JB Gotoh features a contoured alder body, bolt-on vintage caramelized Canadian hard rock maple neck with a roseacer skunk stripe and D profile, and a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with white ABS block inlays and 20 medium frets.

Harley Benton MV-4JB in Burgundy Mist (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Electronics include a pair of Roswell JBA alnico 5 single-coil pickups, which Harley Benton touts for their “clear attack and punchy response." These are controlled via individual volume pots and a master tone knob.

Other specs include a white graphite nut, four-ply tortoise pickguard, 34” scale length and, as hinted by its name, Gotoh hardware, including GB-7 tuners and a Wilkinson WBBC CR with bronze saddles.

For more information, head to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has shown a whole lotta love to its lineup of bass guitars in 2022. Prior to the MV-4JB, the Thomann-owned brand launched sub-$300 JJ and JP basses, its own spin on the Jazz Bass with the new budget-friendly JB series, and even a solidbody UkeBass model.

Other highlights from the company’s catalog this year include 6 fresh colorways across its sub-$500 Fusion-III and Fusion-T electric guitar ranges, a bolstered offset lineup with the $177 JA-60CC, and a selection of ultra-affordable 2-in-1 guitar effects pedals.

