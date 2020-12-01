In before the buzzer: this is the best Les Paul Cyber Monday deal we've seen

We've been tallying up and sharing the best of the many Cyber Monday guitar deals we've seen with you all weekend, but – like trying to find a needle in haystack – we'd yet to see a single Epiphone Les Paul deal roll in... until now, that is. With seconds on the clock, Guitar Center has blessed us with a $120 discount on the Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Quilt Top Pro in Translucent Blue, bringing the guitar's price down to a mouth-watering $479.
And what a last-minute sale this is. With a gorgeous Translucent Blue quilted maple top, and ProBucker 2 humbuckers – complete with coil-splits – this isn't just any old Epiphone Cyber Monday deal.
Epiphone Les Paul Quilt Top Pro:
$599, $479, save $120
We’ve waited the whole weekend for an Epiphone Les Paul deal, and now Guitar Center has served up a doozy: this limited-edition LP boasts a series of high-end appointments, including a luxurious Translucent Blue quilted maple top, and ProBucker 2 humbuckers, complete with coil-splits. And with a $120 discount right now, bringing the price under $500, it’s an absolute no-brainer.View Deal
Boasting a solid mahogany back and a solid mahogany neck that's hand-fitted and glued into the body for better neck-to-body contact, this is a hefty, sturdy and dependable Les Paul with terrific build quality.
With Grover tuners, a cream-colored pickguard and a LockTone tune-o-matic bridge with a stopbar tailpiece, this is an authoritative, air-tight solidbody that can go toe-to-toe with guitars many times its price.
This sale will only run for two more days, so if you're in the market for a well-built, top-spec'd Les Paul that won't cost the same as a used car, get on over to Guitar Center pronto!
P.S.: the bargain-lovers among you certainly wouldn't be offended by our Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals hub, either.
