Jackson expands Misha Mansoor's signature guitar lineup with all-new EverTune-equipped 6- and 7-string models

Jackson's Pro Series signature guitar offerings in 2021 have been plentiful, with the Marty Friedman MF-1 Purple Mirror, Christian Andreu Rhoads model and single-pickup Brandon Ellis Kelly among the highlights.

But the company doesn't look to be pumping the brakes on its artist model output any time soon, as it launches two new Misha Mansoor signatures, the EverTune-equipped Pro Juggernaut ET6 and ET7.

Build-wise, each model features a basswood body, caramelized maple neck with graphite reinforcement, 20"-flat radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, offset dot inlays and an EverTune bridge.

“If you don't know what an EverTune is, it's a magical bridge that keeps your guitar in tune,” Mansoor explains. “It's kind of insane – some super-complicated-based tension system, but if you set up the guitar right, you can strike a string as hard as you want and it will never go sharp or flat.

He continues: “You can even set it up in this 'safe zone' as I call it, where you can still bend – you just give it a little more than you usually would. Anyone who records knows how much time is spent in the studio just tuning your guitar. It's a huge time-save when tracking and recording.”

Other features of the ET6 and ET7 include luminous side dots and a heel-mounted truss rod adjustment wheel.

Differences include scale length and finish – the ET6 features a 25.5" scale and Chalk Gray finish, while the ET7 boasts a 26.5" scale and a Gulf Blue finish. Both feature color-matched reverse Jackson AT-1 headstocks and black hardware.

Jackson/Misha Mansoor-designed MM1 humbuckers also appear on both models, controlled via a volume knob, five-way selector switch and tone control with push-pull functionality for added tonal variation.

“The MM1 pickups are super-versatile especially with the five-way switch,” Mansoor says. “We’ve got second position doing split inner coils, which is nice for spanky cleans and mid gain tones, and fourth position, which is split outer coils, which gives you that chime-y, almost Strat-like sound. Then you’ve got bridge (first), middle (third) and neck (fifth) with humbuckers.”

The Pro Juggernaut ET6 and ET7 are available now for $1,300 and $1,400, respectively.

For more information, head to Jackson.