British metalcore heroes Bury Tomorrow announce the departure of rhythm guitarist and vocalist Jason Cameron

British metalcore heavyweights Bury Tomorrow have announced the departure of founding rhythm guitarist and clean vocalist Jason Cameron.

In a new post on social media, the band explains that after a “time of reflection” during the pandemic, it's become apparent that they “aren't all on the same page and haven't been for some time."

“The past 18 months have been challenging for everyone,” the statement reads. “The music industry in particular has been completely turned on its head. We've had a lot of time to reflect individually on what we want out of life and more so out of Bury Tomorrow.

“We're so proud of everything we have achieved so far as a five and are immensely grateful to everyone who has supported us along the way, but after many discussions, ourselves and Jason have agreed that in order to progress how we all intend, we will be parting ways.

“We know whatever Jase goes on to do next, he will bring the same love and passion he brought to Bury Tomorrow.

“We are excited to see what this chapter of Bury Tomorrow has in store for us. We hope your love and support will continue and we cannot wait to see the Team BT faithful at our upcoming shows.”

A post shared by BURY TOMORROW (@burytomorrow) A photo posted by on

Jason Cameron was a member of Bury Tomorrow since the band's formation in 2006, appearing on all six of their studio albums including 2020's Cannibal.

The move is the band's second personnel change in 15 years, after the departure of former lead guitarist Mehdi Vismara in 2013.

Remaining members include brothers Dani and Davyd Winter-Bates on unclean vocals and bass guitar, respectively, lead guitarist Kristan Dawson and drummer Adam Jackson.