Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart Abandon Blues Album Project

In 2011, longtime Jeff Beck fans were excited by rumors that the legendary guitarist was about to record a blues album with his former band mate Rod Stewart.

The album would've marked the first time the pair worked together since the mid-'80s ("Infatuation" and "People Get Ready," anyone?) and their first full-length album of new material since their days in the Jeff Beck Group in the late '60s.

Apparently, that's not happening.

The two rock veterans worked separately on demo tracks for the album. But when it came time to put their heads and their ideas together, Beck and Stewart despised what the other had come up with, and the project was shelved.

"We actually started working on a blues album together," Stewart told Mojo. 'We went away and put some demos together and sent them to each other, and I hated his and he hated mine. I emailed him to wish him a Merry Christmas, didn't get anything back. It would be electric if we got together, but it would need Hillary Clinton to bring it off."

NOTE: If anyone wants to give me Hillary's email address, I'll give it a shot.

As a consolation prize, enjoy this video of Beck and Stewart performing "I Ain't Superstitious" live in 2009 at the El Ray Theatre in Los Angeles. That's Tal Wilkenfeld on bass. Enjoy!