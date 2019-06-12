John Page Classic Announces 'Forever Sessions' Livestream with Tomo Fujita

John Page Classic announces an upcoming Forever Sessions livestream with Berklee College of Music professor and guitar master, Tomo Fujita. The performance will be livestreamed Saturday, June 15 at 8 p.m. EST on the John Page Guitars Facebook page.

Fujita, an acclaimed recording artist, instructor, and all-around funkmaster, has performed with the likes Phil Collins, Susan Tedeschi, Kenwood Dennard, Paul Jackson, Ronnie Earl, Steve Gadd, Bernard Purdie, Steve Jordan and Darryl “The Unknown Stone” Jones. He’s the author of several instructional texts and videos, and tens of thousands of guitar enthusiasts subscribe to his popular YouTube channel.

In addition to his studio work and live gigs, Fujita has taught at Berklee College of Music, his alma mater, since 1993. Some of his past students include Grammy-winners John Mayer and Eric “Kraz” Krasno. Fujita continues to perform and host guitar clinics in both the United States and Japan.

In a recent interview, Fujita stated, “Without the blues, I cannot live. Without the blues, there is no jazz and funk.” He counts guitar greats B.B. King, Larry Carlton, Joe Pass, and Japanese guitar legend Char as some of his primary influences. He recently contributed guitar work for the Boston production of rock-opera musical, Rent.

Fujita will be backed by John Page Classic house band, the Pittsburgh-based jazz-rock ensemble, The Clock Reads. Rooted in jazz, funk, latin, and classic rock, the band uses improvisation and tight communication between members to avoid the expected and transcend into new sonic territory.

For more on John Page Classic Guitars, head over to johnpageclassic.com.