Machine Head's Robb Flynn: Robbery Victim

Guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn of San Francisco Bay Area group Machine Head suffered a severe invasion of personal property yesterday, September 7th, as thieves broke into his home between 1:15pm and 3:15pm PST. Flynn and his family were not present during the invasion, and many priceless items were stolen from his home. These items include the guitar that Flynn recorded Machine Head's first album, Burn My Eyes, with: a gifted guitar from late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell (pictured), and Flynn’s son Zander’s mini Flying V; a gift he received from his family for Christmas. Other items stolen include Flynn’s wife’s jewelry, laptops, wakeboards and cash.

“I am offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the black Ibanez Strat along with many stickers, a ‘Designated Drinker’ sticker,” announces Flynn. “Additionally, I am offering a $2,000 reward for the safe return of the blue Washburn Dimebolt prototype.

“An APB has been put out to every Guitar Center in Northern California and the police were able to get several fingerprints off of the two acoustics that the thieves handled, yet bizarrely left behind. Sightings of two suspicious vehicles have been reported, one a green/teal U.S.-make pickup truck, the other a white full-size work van.

“If anyone sees or hears of anything on Craigslist, eBay, at their guitar shop... anything, anywhere, Please contact us at mike@machinehead1.com immediately.”