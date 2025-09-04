“We did a trade, but he owed some money. The guy whose guitar it was had the cops pull me off stage to get it back”: Phil Demmel’s new Jackson Polka Dot signature King V pays homage to his first Randy Rhoads Jackson model – and the guitar god himself

Phil Demmel Introduces His Pro Series Signature King V KV Polka Dot | Jackson Guitars - YouTube Watch On

Phil Demmel and Jackson have partnered for a new Polka Dot V that pays homage to Randy Rhoads – and serves as a full-circle reminder of the Machine Head guitarist’s first-ever Jackson guitar, which has a wild backstory.

After exploring the Fury body shape for his previous Jackson signature guitar, Demmel has now opted for a signature King V design inspired by Rhoads' legendary Sandoval Polka Dot V electric guitar.

It's a fitting tribute from Demmel, whose first-ever Jackson guitar was an early Randy Rhoads signature. As he explains in a new launch video, though, he acquired it under some rather shady circumstances.

“My first Jackson, I got it by some sketchy means,” he explains. “It was the Randy model, the first Randy Rhoads model, the white one, and there was one available. We did a trade, but evidently he owed some money or something.

“So I ended up [playing a] sold out show in Oakland [with] Vio-lence. I get called off the stage, and the guy whose guitar it was had the cops pull me off and get his guitar back.

“My dad, who was a cop back in the day, came up to see what had happened. The kid got his guitar back, they let me go, the band is already playing without me, they don’t care. I stage dive, get back on, grab a guitar and finish the set.

“I got a new one right after that. It was a RR1, black, still got it to this day. I’ll never forget my first Jackson.”

For his new signature, Demmel has opted for a mahogany body, three-piece through-body maple neck with graphite reinforcement, a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard, 24 jumbo frets, and a set of EMG 81 and EMG 60 humbuckers.

It also boasts a Floyd Rose double-locking bridge, pearloid sharkfin inlays and that Polka Dot design, which wraps its way around the entire surface area of the guitar – neck and headstock included.

“I’ve always been a King V guy,” he adds. “The departure into the Fury was something super cool. Creating the tribute to Randy Rhoads with the polka dots back in 2009 was something special, so it’s nice to be able to pay homage with this limited series to share that with everybody.”

The Pro Series Limited Edition signature Phil Demmel KV King V was available for $2,0999. We say was – it has already sold out.

Visit Jackson to find out more.

