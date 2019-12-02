There are MASSIVE discounts on Boss's awesome-sounding Nextone guitar amps right now - but stock is running low

One of the biggest guitar deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday has been this almighty discount on Boss's Nextone amps - and now's your last chance to get one.

The 40-watt Boss Nextone Stage amp is currently on sale for just $299 at Guitar Center, which is an impressive 40% off the original $499.99 price tag, while the 80-watt Artist version is on sale for $499.99 at Sam Ash, with nearly 30% off the RRP.

Considering the company has been making high quality pedals since the mid-‘70s, many of which have been spotted under the noses of some of the world’s biggest and most influential artists, it would be fair to say that Boss know a thing or two about what guitarists are looking for.

In 2016, it announced their Katana amp line offering “class-defying tone, touch response, and presence” as well as built-in effects at an affordable price. They quickly became some of the best-selling amps of their type.

At the end of last year, Boss added the Nextone series to its line of guitar amps, offering four analog class AB power circuits (6V6, 6L6, EL84, EL34) through two channels.

The idea behind their Tube Logic technology was to bring the sound and feel of both American and British classic valve amps into the modern era, housed together in one lightweight, affordable and reliable unit.

The modeling amps also feature a boost, a line-out, a phones/recording output and some of those famous effects you’d be hoping for (delay, reverb and tremolo).

While these amps are incredibly user-friendly for those who prefer to simply plug in and play, there’s plenty of tonal sculpting available through the Nextone Editor via USB, offering access to bias, sag, EQ, effects and pedal settings for the optional GA-FC foot controller.

If you’re looking for a low-cost stage amp that will virtually do it all - and to a very high level - these deals will take some beating - and we've seen these sell out at several retailers already, so definitely don't wait to pick one up...

