Megadeth respond to David Ellefson video leaks: "We are watching developments closely"

Megadeth have issued a statement after explicit videos of bassist David Ellefson were leaked online.

“We are aware of the recent statements regarding David Ellefson, and are watching developments closely,” the statement – posted to Instagram and Twitter – reads. “As it relates to creativity and business, we are all familiar with one another. However, there are clearly aspects of David's private life that he has kept to himself.

“As this situation unfolds, it is important that all voices be heard clearly and respectfully. We look forward to the truth coming to light.”

Ellefson denies accusations that he 'groomed' an underage girl, after a series of intimate conversations and videos circulated online over the weekend. In a statement posted to his Instagram page – which has since been made private – he writes:

“As you may or not know, some private and personal conversations and interactions have surfaced online, released with ill intention by a third party who was not authorized to have them or share them. While certainly embarrassing, I want to address it as openly and honestly as possible.

“As much as it's not something I'm proud of, these were private, adult interactions that were taken out of context and manipulated to inflict maximum damage to my reputation my career and family.

“The other party involved has made a statement which you can see below. I thank her for doing so and hope that this clarifies that the situation was not at all as presented.”

His statement was accompanied by a post from the woman involved, who said she was not underage when the calls occurred, and called suggestions that she was 'groomed' by Ellefson “misinformation”.

“Yes, those video calls did happen, but I was the one to initiate them and never was I underage, I was always a consenting adult. Nothing inappropriate ever happened before that,“ the post reads.

“It was all consensual, I’m not a victim and I have not been groomed in the slightest as I was the one to initiate it. I was just naive enough to record him and share it with a friend without his permission. In the end, it was all consensual and all online.”