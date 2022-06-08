NAMM 2022: Explore Donner's travel-friendly, headless Hush-I Silent guitar

NAMM 2022: With three new ultra-affordable DST series electric guitars, the Rising-G Pro carbon fiber guitar, and intelligent DMI Smart Guitar, Donner had an incredibly impressive NAMM.

The up-and-coming company also turned heads at the show with its travel-friendly new headless Hush-I Silent guitar, which we were lucky enough to get a closer look at on the show floor.

Boasting a one-piece cherry or mahogany body and an ebony fretboard, the headless acoustic-electric guitar is – with a built-in headphone jack – perfect for quiet practice. The bars on either end of the six-string's body – which allow it to sit in a player's arms more like a conventional guitar – are detachable, too, making it easy to carry along in the included gig bag.

The Hush-I Silent also features a phase switch to rein in feedback, a volume knob and a two-band (Low, High) EQ. Its built-in battery, meanwhile, features 50 hours of life, for plenty of portable play.

(Image credit: Donner)

The price and release date of the Donner Hush-I Silent have yet to be announced, but Donner maintains that "multiple configurations" of the guitar will eventually be made available.

