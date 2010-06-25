Never-Before-Seen Footage of Death Posted Online

A brand new, never-before-seen video clip of Death making their first-ever music video for “Lack of Comprehension” (from 1991's Lack of Comprehension) has just been released online. This three-minute clip (above) was shot and edited by band manager Eric Greif and comes from a forthcoming film documenting the making of the David Bellino directed “Lack of Comprehension” video. Additional information on the film’s release will be made available shortly.

Death has recently seen the bulk of the band’s catalog made available for the first time digitally. It’s legendary albums Scream Bloody Gore, Leprosy, Spiritual Healing, Human, Individual Thought Patterns, and The Sound Of Perseverance are available now at this location.

Relapse Records are also preparing to release an expanded version of the classic debut album, The Fragile Art Of Existence, from Chuck Schuldiner’s progressive heavy metal band Control Denied in late 2010 as well as the first-ever collection by his pre-Death project Mantas. The expanded version of The Fragile Art Of Existence will include bonus tracks, extra band photography, expanded art and packaging and more. Details on both releases are forthcoming.

A range of officially-licensed Death, Control Denied, and Mantas merchandise has also been issued here. Many classic album art designs will follow in the coming months, making some highly sought-after designs available officially for the first time in years. Stay tuned to EmptyWords.org, the official Death/Control Denied/Chuck Schuldiner website, and Relapse.com for more information.