Ozzy Osbourne Postpones 2019 Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed all of his previously-announced 2019 tour dates in North America and Europe, as he recovers from an injury sustained while dealing with his recent bout of pneumonia. As previously reported, Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating injuries from a 2003 ATV accident that required surgery last month. He will remain under doctor's care in Los Angeles as he recovers.

Said Ozzy in a statement: "I can't believe I have to reschedule more tour dates. Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I'm grateful for the love and support I'm getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it's really what's keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day...I will fully recover...I will finish my tour...I will be back!"

The shows will be rescheduled beginning in February 2020 and concert-goers are being asked to hold onto their original tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Because some of the 2019 dates were festival appearances, not all will be rescheduled. Below are the new North American dates; the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show will be rescheduled in July 2020, exact date TBA. The 2020 UK and European dates will be announced in the coming weeks. You can check out all rescheduled dates below.

Ozzy Osbourne North American Tour 2020 dates:

5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium

6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre

6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena

6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 Milwaukee, WI Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center

7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena

TBA Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl