Plug in with the top electric guitar deals from Cyber Monday 2020 so far

Black Friday 2020 is officially in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn't mean there aren't still tons of bargains to be had. Cyber Monday is upon us, and in our experience, it often plays host to even better deals than Black Friday itself.

If you're on the lookout for your first electric guitar, or indeed a new addition to your collection, you're bound to find what you're looking for amongst the Cyber Monday guitar deals. We here at Guitar World will be surfing the web locating the crème de la crème, and rounding them up for you to peruse in this easy-to-follow guide.

Whether you're after a swanky new Fender Telecaster, a luxurious Les Paul or a metal-ready shred machine, the latest deals from Guitar Center, Musician's Friend, Amazon and more are certain to have you covered. Check 'em out below.

The best Cyber Monday electric guitar deals

Gretsch G2657T Streamliner: was $549, now $399, save $150

Decked out in a stunning Ocean Turquoise finish and packing Gretsch's Broad'Tron humbucking pickups and a licensed Bigsby vibrato, this streamlined semi-hollow is an absolute steal – especially for under $400.View Deal

Gretsch G2627T Streamliner: was $599, now $449, save $150

With a trio of Broad’Tron humbucking pickups, a 12”-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets on a nato neck, plus a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, the G2627T packs a tantalizing mix of classy looks and a rebellious sonic attitude. Available in Georgia Green and Shoreline Gold finishes, with an almighty $150 discount.View Deal

Epiphone ES-339 P-90 PRO: Was $500 , now $399

Featuring a maple body, mahogany neck, 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard and Epiphone P-90 pickups, The ES-339 P-90 PRO is a solid choice for any semi-hollow enthusiast.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I: $175 , now $140

If an SG's more your thing, you can grab this one for only $140. Yes, you read that right. It features a solid mahogany body, '60s SlimTaper D mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard, and is available in either black or the classic cherry finish. A version is available in Pelham Blue, but it's currently at full price.View Deal

Ibanez AX120: was $200, now $150

Strat- and Tele-style models often make up the bulk of what's on offer in the beginner electric guitar market. But allow us to buck the trend, and show you this awesome Ibanez doublecut. The AX120 boasts a solid poplar body, maple neck and 22-fret white pine fingerboard. Electronics include a pair of Ibanez ceramic humbuckers, controlled via two sets of volume and tone knobs and three-way selectors switch. The Sea Foam Green and White versions have $50 knocked off for a limited time only. View Deal

Ibanez's RG6003FM in Sapphire Blue: $350 , $279

With a beautiful flamed maple top over a mahogany body, a Wizard III neck shape, and dual Ibanez Quantum pickups wired to a 5-way switch, this RG6003FM is a gorgeous, versatile metal machine. With its price down to a tantalizing $279 at Musician's Friend, this is the perfect axe for a metalhead on a tight budget.View Deal

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

Let's face it, who doesn't want a Tele on their guitar rack? With a lightweight solid alder body, comfortable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard and tonally diverse single coil pickups, this Fender Player Telecaster Plus more than earns a spot on yours.View Deal

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $467

The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. This is just one of Guitar Center's many instruments that you can save 15% on with code Blackfriday15. View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

There’s something about faded green Strats, so the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention. Even more so when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, save $50

This Squier guitar pack will get you playing fast, with everything you need to get started: a Squier Stratocaster, Frontman practice amp, cable, strap and picks. But you'll also receive access to Fender's Play software for three months. With plenty of lessons and songs, it's sure to keep you busy! Choose between Olympic White or 3-Color Sunburst.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

In the market for your first electric guitar? You can't go far wrong with this Squier Bullet Tele. Featuring a basswood body, ergonomic C-shaped neck and effortlessly playable Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar will keep you playing comfortably for hours on end. Available in Lake Placid Blue finish.View Deal

Jackson Special Edition Dinky 7-String: Was $199,now $169.15

Have you played six strings your whole life? Have you recently been considering venturing into 7-string territory? Look no further than this Jackson Dinky 7-string. Featuring a gloss black finish with a contrasting maple fretboard, this unbelievably priced electric guitar is the perfect first 7-string. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 15% off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker-loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection. With $50 off, why wouldn't you?View Deal

ESP LTD M-400: was $799 , now only $449 at ProAudioStar

Save almost $350 on this incredibly well-spec'd electric guitar. With a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and Seymour Duncan humbuckers, the M-400 has the looks, the tones, and the effortless playability factor.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599 , now $449 at Guitar Center

If your tastes lean towards metal and shred, the C-1 Platinum is a killer purchase – especially with $149 knocked off the asking price. Kitted out with EMG pickups and an Ultra Access neck joint, it's built for heavy tones and speedy licks. It's available in Satin Transparent Midnight Blue and Translucent Black finishes.View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Blood Moon exclusive: $2,999

It’s not cheap, but this is as luxurious as modern Les Pauls come, with a bound quilt maple-finished top and flame maple neck. A wealth of switching options and a compound-radius ebony fingerboard make this a killer addition to the collection of any well-heeled contemporary guitar player.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

With active EMG 81 and Sustainiac pickups, as well as the Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck, the C-1 is a shredder's dream. The Sustaniac will infinitely sustain either a fundamental note or harmonics, depending on the position of its dedicated switch. This is a lot of guitar for the money, and now Musician’s Friend has knocked a tasty $170 off, it’s an even better deal. View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: Was $499, now $399, save $100

This affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts super classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, and is available right now for just $399 in Sunburst finish at Musician's Friend.View Deal

