Positive Grid unveils the Spark Go, a 5-watt modeling amp that fits in your pocket

Positive Grid has announced the Spark Go – a pocket-sized, Bluetooth guitar amp that packs in all of the modelling and practice-aid features we’ve come to expect from the Spark range.

A five-watt amp that also functions as a Bluetooth speaker, the Spark Go is based on the same modelling tech behind the firm’s enormously popular 40-watt Spark and 10-watt Spark Mini practice amps.

The firm says the amp’s 5-watt power stage creates a “surprisingly big sound”. The positioning of the speaker also makes a difference, thanks to the onboard computational audio and anti-vibration tech. Lay it on its back for omnidirectional sound (for instance, if you’re streaming music), or sit it up like a traditional amp for more focused tones.

As you’d hope for a portable model, Positive Grid has put some thought into how to make it travel-friendly. The Go runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery that provides up to eight hours’ playing time. It also has a carry strap (for hooking it on your belt, bag etc.) and you can swap out the woven grille for a more durable hardshell option, if desired.

We were able to test an early production unit, and we were in awe of both the depth of tone and the volume that emanates from the tiny amp. Whether you fancy taking it into the great outdoors to enjoy some tunes, or just cranking it when you’ve got some friends over, it’s a phenomenal-sounding speaker even discounting all its other features.

Like the other amps in the range, the Go integrates with the Spark smartphone app, which can load and control a choice of 33 amp and 43 effects pedal models. Players can also share and browse presets from other users via the firm’s ToneCloud community.

In addition, there are various handy AI practice features. Notably, Smart Jam, which automatically generates backing tracks for your playing. While the Auto Chords function can analyse music in real-time to generate play-along chord charts. Again, like the other Spark amps, the Go can also function as an audio interface.

Onboard, physical controls are minimal, but there’s a preset button (that runs through the four programmable preset slots – as indicated by LED) and independent music volume.

Price-wise, the Spark Go carries a pre-order price of $109, which will later rise to $149. You can sign up for notification of preorders over at Positive Grid (opens in new tab).