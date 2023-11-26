I’ve never played a PRS guitar I haven’t liked, but I’ve yet to take the plunge – now the entire SE range has been reduced by 20% for Cyber Monday, I’m seriously tempted

I’ve reviewed a lot of PRS SE guitars over the years, and I’ve always found them extremely difficult to fault: the playability is effortless, the tones versatile and the build quality consistent across the board. So believe me when I say they’re among the very best mid-priced electric guitars you can buy – especially when there’s 20% off the entire SE range.

Yes, for the Cyber Monday period, PRS has slashed the price tags of every single guitar in its SE lineup, including classics such as the Custom 24 (now $699, save $179), newer models like the CE24 (just $559 with a $140 saving) and John Mayer’s Silver Sky ($679 after a $170 price cut).

Huge PRS sale: 20% off all PRS SE guitars

In one of the biggest discounts of the year, PRS has slashed 20% off the price of its entire SE range. That means you can snag a PRS for as little as $559, with savings of up to $320. Whether you're after a Singlecut, Silver Sky, bass or acoustic, this is one of the best deals of Cyber Monday and beyond. You can secure these savings at a host of retailers, including Guitar Center, Musician's Friend and Sweetwater.

Now, I’ll be straight with you: PRS has been running this offer for the past month or so. But in the wake of this year’s Cyber Monday guitar deals, it more than holds its own. In fact, these are some of the best discounts on any guitars that we’ve seen over the Black Friday period.

That’s because, whatever kind of model you’re looking for, you’ll find it here. There’s the SE 277 Baritone, a 27.7”-scale electric designed for delivering sonic beatdowns of the highest order (and you can file Mark Holcomb’s SVN seven-string in the same category).

More traditional players may find themselves drawn to classy semi-hollows, like the ultra-versatile Hollowbody II or stripped-back Zach Myers.

But there are also some tasty acoustics – the well-received P50E parlor and A50E cutaway – and the nicely spec’d Kestrel bass.

The only SE model that isn’t included in discount frenzy is the DGT – but you’ve still got an almighty 35 guitars to choose from.

It’s a phenomenally generous offer from PRS, and one that has me jonesing to finally give in and offer up the dollar for one. What would I go for? Well, the Custom 24-08 is ludicrously versatile, delivering eight different pickup sounds, making it a guitar for all seasons. And I’d pick it up in Turquoise, natch. Tempting. Very tempting – especially with a $190 saving.

Head over to your favorite retailer – whether that’s Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend or Sweetwater – right now to snap up this deal, and be sure to check out our guide to all of this year’s best Cyber Monday guitar deals for more hot offers.