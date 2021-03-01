Queen launch their own free mobile game, Queen: Rock Tour

Queen have turned their sights to the gaming sphere, announcing their first-ever official mobile app, Queen: Rock Tour.

Available for free on both iOS and Android devices, Queen: Rock Tour is a tap-along rhythm game – with a format similar to titles like Guitar Hero and Tap Tap Revenge – in which users play along with 20 of the band's biggest songs, including We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and We Are The Champions.

Featuring cartoonized versions of Queen in its classic lineup (with Freddie Mercury), the game allows players to 'perform' at 10 iconic venues, style the band with 40 unlockable costumes and unlock fun facts and exclusive imagery from the official Queen archives.

Says Cedric Ratajczak, Creative Director at Gamesloft, “Our ambition was to push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career, and make them perform in real-time with Queen's live music unlike ever before.

“The creative challenge was to modernize the traditional rhythm-game genre with innovative and mobile-friendly twists inheriting from hyper-casual gaming, and with a unique and happy visual style that offers a timeless look to the band, appealing to the new generation of players.

“We devoted enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and artistry to craft a fitting tribute to one of the most significant bands in rock history, and [we] aim [to set] new standards for how band-focused music games could be executed on mobile today.”

The game arrives at a significant time for Queen – this year marks the 50th anniversary of the recruitment of bassist John Deacon, and the completion of the band's classic lineup.

Queen: Rock Tour is available now for free on both iOS and Android. For more info, head to either the App Store or Google Play Store.