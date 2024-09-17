“If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him”: REO Speedwagon to stop touring due to “irreconcilable differences”

The band members will be wrapping up their decades-long career with a string of North American tour dates, concluding on November 23 in Kentucky

(R-L) Kevin Cronin and Bruce Hall of REO Speedwagon perform at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 15, 2022 in Mountain View, California
(R-L) Kevin Cronin and Bruce Hall (Image credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

REO Speedwagon have just announced the band will cease touring from January 2025 due to “irreconcilable differences” between bassist Bruce Hall, and frontman and rhythm guitarist Kevin Cronin.

The news came via a lengthy post on the band's official social media platforms, which also mentioned that Hall had previously been sitting out of tour dates while recovering from a back surgery.

