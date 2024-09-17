“If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him”: REO Speedwagon to stop touring due to “irreconcilable differences”

REO Speedwagon have just announced the band will cease touring from January 2025 due to “irreconcilable differences” between bassist Bruce Hall, and frontman and rhythm guitarist Kevin Cronin.

The news came via a lengthy post on the band's official social media platforms, which also mentioned that Hall had previously been sitting out of tour dates while recovering from a back surgery.

“To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect,” the band wrote.

“Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt [Bissonette, session bassist] has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour.

“Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years. For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.

“Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025.

“Neal [Doughty, keyboardist, and founding member], Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever.”

Hall also shared a post on his personal social media that expressed his disappointment: “Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken.Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me...that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour.

“For the record, I wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave [Amato, guitarist], Bryan [Hitt, drummer] and Derek [Hilland, keyboardist]. Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery.”

This announcement comes shortly after the band wrapped up their Summer Road Trip tour with Train. However, the tour wasn't without its issues as the band has recently canceled two shows in Chula Vista and Phoenix due to Cronin falling ill and having to undergo emergency surgery.

“Lying here tethered to various beeping machines, makes a guy think. I have had plenty of free time this past week to appreciate the love in the eyes of my wife and kids, as they have gathered around me here every single day,” shared Cronin on social media.

“I have so much more life to live, and have re-examined what I want to do with the rest of my time here, and who I want to be surrounded by while I do it. I need to be lifted by those around me, and in return, to lift them.

“I feel excited at the prospect of creating and playing the best music I have in me, with the best artists, musicians, and people who will have me.”

REO Speedwagon will be wrapping up their year with a string of North American tour dates, with their final show scheduled to take place on November 23 at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.