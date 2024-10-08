Get ahead of the Black Friday game with Reverb’s Beat the Rush sale – up to 44% off guitar gear

Proving they’re not just about second-hand gear, Reverb has loads of great deals on brand-new guitars, pedals, and amps, with astonishing savings of up to 44% off . For me, it’s a much better offering than what’s available in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event with savings on Fender, Gibson, Earthquaker Devices, Boss, Universal Audio, and loads more. If you want to get ahead of the Black Friday guitar deals - and in my experience, the best deals are the early ones - it’s a great sale to get you ahead of the game this year.

Of course, if you’re looking for a real bargain there’s plenty of used gear on offer at Reverb as well. With the price of living being generally sky-high these days, if you’re buying for yourself you can save huge amounts of money on gear that might only have some small cosmetic blemishes.

Reverb Beat the Rush: Up to 44% off

With some phenomenal deals on new, used, and b-stock gear, Reverb has one of the biggest sales offerings available that counters the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. You can score some serious savings on the biggest music gear brands and nail your shopping list well before the chaos of Black Friday rolls around.

I write Guitar World’s regular Deals of the Week column, so it’s pretty safe to say I’ve got my pulse on where the best deals are. I’ve had a look through the Reverb sale, compared their prices to the rest of the web, and pulled out some of my favorite deals for you below.

First up, the Universal Audio Evermore reverb pedal is as cheap as I’ve seen it at just $136.89 . That’s $82.11 off the RRP and it’s currently available at the official Universal Audio shop on Reverb. Currently sitting at $169 on Sweetwater and at Musician’s Friend , if you need a fresh new ‘verb for your ‘ board it’s an excellent choice. It’s based on the legendary Lexicon 224 studio reverb with three of its signature sounds painstakingly recreated. It’s a B-stock unit that’s been tested by UA engineers and comes with a full warranty as if it were brand new, making it an absolutely stonking deal.

If you prefer brand-new gear, you should check out an amazing $150 off the Line 6 Catalyst 100 , a brilliant modeling amp for modern players. At the time of writing it’s $349.99 at Sweetwater and $299.99 at Guitar Center , making the price of just $249.99 from the Line 6 Direct Reverb shop excellent value for money. With 6 sounds that feature A and B voices giving you 12 different tones to choose from, alongside a full suite of high-quality HX effects, it’s got plenty of power to work as a live guitar amp as well as the flexibility required to make it perfect for bedroom players too.