Save 20% on this Fender acoustic guitar ideal for beginners at Guitar Center

Black Friday 2019 is once again on the horizon. Luckily, here at Guitar World we're working hard, trawling the internet to find the best deals to simplify the bargain-hunting process for you.

We’ve uncovered an unmissable deal on this Fender acoustic guitar for beginners over at Guitar Center: the CD-60SCE is available for $239, down from $299 - a 20% saving.

This all-mahogany limited-edition acoustic-electric has a performance that defies its price point - even before the saving - and is perfect for beginner to intermediate level players, featuring great tone out of the box, easy playability and an onboard tuner - so you can get playing and sounding great right away.

Featuring a cutaway for easy upper-fret access, this guitar will have beginner players noodling in the upper registers in no time. The CD-60SCE also features powerful onboard circuitry, courtesy of the highly-regarded electronics manufacturer, Fishman.

Act fast to secure yourself a bargain from one of the world’s most iconic guitar brands.