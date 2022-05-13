Save 50% on Guitar Rig 6 Pro, now only $99.50!

Thanks to this epic Native Instruments plugin deal, you can take your guitar tracks to greater heights - and save some money at the same time

Us guitarists are always looking for new tones, amps, effects and rig configurations. We often spend hundreds or thousands on new pieces of equipment, just to move them on when something else new and exciting comes up - and this can be an incredibly expensive, time consuming and frustrating process. What if we told you then, that you could turn your laptop into a full-on electric guitar practice and recording rig, packed with models of some of the industry's most highly sought after amps and effects? With 50% off Guitar Rig 6 Pro at Native Instruments, you'll have 21 amps and 68 different effects at your disposal, for less than $100.

Guitar Rig 6 Pro saw Guitar Rig go under some major cosmetic and internal surgery. With a brand new interface to help improve your workflow, as well as more new amp models and effects from Native and Softube, the possibilities are endless.

If you're upgrading from or updating a previous version of Guitar Rig, then you're also eligible for the 50% discount. Check out the Guitar Rig 6 Pro pricing page and login to see if you qualify for the discounted version.

50% off Guitar Rig 6 Pro: Was $199, now $99.50

Want some of the most comprehensive tone-crafting software currently on the market? In the new and improved Guitar Rig 6 Pro, Native Instruments has delivered some monolithic tones for all styles and genres, in an interface which helps speed up and streamline your workflow. It’s full to the brim with a selection of inspiring amps, cabs, reverbs, delays and other stompboxes - and you can save 50% while the offer lasts.

With Native Instruments' new Intelligent Circuit Modeling' technology, you can enjoy endless amounts of sweet, natural-sounding clean tones and fuzz-laden riff-ready sounds - as well as everything in between. There's even artist presets from the likes of Yvette Young, Pete Thorn and Vernon Reid - and the selection is always getting bigger.

