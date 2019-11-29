Buy a Hughes & Kettner GrandMeister Deluxe 40 and get a free footswitch worth $219 in this killer deal

Black Friday 2019 is here, and the web is flooding with unbelievable deals from all the major US music retailers. We’re seeing some incredible savings to be had on some amazing guitar amps.

Like this Hughes & Kettner GrandMeister Deluxe 40 programmable tube head - buy it now and you get a free FSM432 MKIII footswitch (worth $219)! This amp is included in our 10 best amps for metal round-up article - so we can’t recommend this deal enough.

Whether you're into jazz, blues, or death metal, the GrandMeister Deluxe 40 can do just about anything. The tonal variation is astounding. And not only that - you can store up to 128 tone patches for instant recall.

The amps adjustable wattage enables you to achieve that cranked-amp tone at any volume. You are also able to inject the sound of a miked cabinet directly into your PA or DAW with a built-in Red Box AE.

Onboard modulation effects solidify this amps position as one of the best all-rounders on the market right now.

