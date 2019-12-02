Save BIG with the best Epiphone guitar deals this Cyber Monday

As you may have noticed, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the best guitar deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and one brand that keeps popping up is Epiphone: the Gibson-owned company has had a huge number of its models reduced, and we’ve shared the very best deals below.

We’ve seen a bevy of Les Pauls (including a rather tasty Silverburst), a classic-looking SG, a pair of gorgeous ES-335s, a double-neck and a ton of acoustics, including one seriously good-looking Hummingbird.

These deals are unlikely to last long - we’ve seen stock disappear, and prices go up and down in the space of hours - so don’t wait around: we’d hate for you to miss out...

Electric guitars

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus: $699 , now $549

This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO: $429 , now $349

Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.

Epiphone Slash Firebird: now $599 at Sam Ash

Slash may be best known for wielding Les Pauls, but his partnership with Epiphone has yielded this particularly attractive take on the Firebird, boasting a Translucent Black-finished AAA flame maple top and three-piece mahogany body, teamed with Seymour Duncan ‘Slash’ open-coil humbuckers. A tidy $200 saving is available if you’ve got an appetite for, um, discounts.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!

This beautiful guitar's Antique Natural carved flamed maple top pairs wonderfully with the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays to create that classic Les Paul look in a fraction of the price. View Deal

Get $30 off the Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Special-I

This is a limited edition version of Epiphone's best selling model. Loved by both beginners and seasoned veterans, this thing is a workhorse that's now available for just $129.View Deal

Acoustic guitars

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299 at Musician's Friend

Get this visually striking ebony acoustic guitar - complete with decorative flower scratchplate design and split parallelogram inlays for 20% off. Spruce/mahogany construction deliver a sweet, well-balanced tone.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99

Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an incredible $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this guitar can do it all. View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219

This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219

The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219

Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139

The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139

Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal

Oh, and let's not forget the Gibson Dark Knight

Cyber Monday deals from around the web