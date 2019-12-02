Save BIG with the best Epiphone guitar deals this Cyber Monday

As you may have noticed, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the best guitar deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and one brand that keeps popping up is Epiphone: the Gibson-owned company has had a huge number of its models reduced, and we’ve shared the very best deals below.
We’ve seen a bevy of Les Pauls (including a rather tasty Silverburst), a classic-looking SG, a pair of gorgeous ES-335s, a double-neck and a ton of acoustics, including one seriously good-looking Hummingbird.
These deals are unlikely to last long - we’ve seen stock disappear, and prices go up and down in the space of hours - so don’t wait around: we’d hate for you to miss out...
Electric guitars
Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus:
$699, now $549
This Epiphone not only has the looks - thanks to a gorgeous flame maple top - but it has tones to die for, too, with made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, enhanced by coil-split, boost and phase controls via push-pull control pots. Sub-$1,000 Les Pauls don’t come much better than this, especially with $150 off the asking price at Musician's Friend.View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition 1966 G-400 PRO:
$429, now $349
Available in Cherry or Black, this SG is the real deal for a bargain price. You get the classic horned mahogany body and Silm Taper set mahogany neck, teamed with a pair of high-output Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, ideal for getting your Iommi on.
Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: $100 off at Musician’s Friend
This authentic affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers pickups, and is available for $399 in Ebony, Sunburst and Cherry finishes.View Deal
Epiphone ES-339 P90 PRO:
$499 $379 at Musician’s Friend
An almighty $120 discount makes this P90-loaded semi-hollow a must-buy for blues and roots guitarists, and boasts added comfort thanks to a reduced ES-style body and SlimTaper ‘D’-profile neck.View Deal
Epiphone Slash Firebird: now $599 at Sam Ash
Slash may be best known for wielding Les Pauls, but his partnership with Epiphone has yielded this particularly attractive take on the Firebird, boasting a Translucent Black-finished AAA flame maple top and three-piece mahogany body, teamed with Seymour Duncan ‘Slash’ open-coil humbuckers. A tidy $200 saving is available if you’ve got an appetite for, um, discounts.View Deal
$130 off Epiphone's Les Paul Silverburst at Musician's Friend
This sleek, nicely spec'd Les Paul is now available for $549, down $130 from its usual $679 price tag.View Deal
Epiphone 1956 Les Paul Pro Electric Guitar Ebony: $499
This P-90 loaded beauty features a maple/mahogany construction, finished in an ebony which compliments the off-white hardware in an a supremely stylish way.View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul PlusTop PRO: save $100!
This beautiful guitar's Antique Natural carved flamed maple top pairs wonderfully with the Pau Ferro fretboard and trapezoid inlays to create that classic Les Paul look in a fraction of the price. View Deal
Epiphone Les Paul Quilt Top Cherry Sunburst: only $429!
Save $100 on this gorgeous quilt top Les Paul. With a mahogany body, rosewood fretboard and coil-split humbucking pickup, this guitar is spec'd miles beyond its price bracket. View Deal
Get $30 off the Epiphone Limited Edition Les Paul Special-I
This is a limited edition version of Epiphone's best selling model. Loved by both beginners and seasoned veterans, this thing is a workhorse that's now available for just $129.View Deal
Get $150 off the Epiphone G-1275 Double Neck
This limited edition doubleneck will be guaranteed to turn heads, from the living room to the stage.View Deal
Acoustic guitars
Epiphone Hummingbird PRO: $299 at Musician's Friend
Get this visually striking ebony acoustic guitar - complete with decorative flower scratchplate design and split parallelogram inlays for 20% off. Spruce/mahogany construction deliver a sweet, well-balanced tone.View Deal
Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: now only $349.99
Bag yourself this incredible Epiphone acoustic-electric at an incredible $150 or 30% off. Complete with volume an tone controls, this guitar can do it all. View Deal
Epiphone Caballero Artist - Aged Natural; was $269, now $219
This limited-edition Epiphone Caballero Artist celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow ePerformer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal
Epiphone Caballero Artist - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219
Like the aged natural finish Caballero Artist, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped model celebrates the first acoustic Epiphone produced after merging with Gibson in the late '50s. It follows the original small-bodied acoustic guitar design, now with an upgraded solid Sitka spruce top. There’s also mahogany back and sides, a rosewood fingerboard on an authentic '60s SlimTaper neck shape and the addition of a Shadow Performer electronics setup, which lets you plug in for excellent onstage tone.View Deal
Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Natural; was $269, now $219
The Epiphone Limited Edition 1963 AJ-45S is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal
Epiphone 1963 AJ-45S - Vintage Sunburst; was $269, now $219
Like the natural finish 1963 AJ-45S, this limited-edition vintage sunburst topped AJ is an Advanced Jumbo sized acoustic with a close resemblance to the early-'60s model it re-creates. There’s a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, smooth-playing '60s SlimTaper mahogany neck and Granadillo fingerboard for the sweet balladeer tone you'd expect from a Gibson, but at an entry-level Epiphone price.View Deal
Epiphone DR-100S – Natural; was $169, now $139
The best-selling DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal
Epiphone DR-100S - Vintage Sunburst; was $169, now $139
Like the natural finish version, the vintage sunburst DR-100S dreadnought boasts a solid Sitka spruce top on a select mahogany body, a solid mahogany neck with a SlimTaper C profile and a rosewood fingerboard. There’s also a reverse-belly granadillo bridge for balanced sound and comfortable feel, 14:1 tuning machines, the classic Epiphone E on the pickguard and a satin finish.View Deal
Oh, and let's not forget the Gibson Dark Knight
Gibson Les Paul Dark Knight: $2,999 at Guitar Center
This stealthy special-edition Les Paul features a stunning Smoke-Black satin-finished quilted maple top, weight-relieved body and ’57 Classic and Classic Plus humbuckers, with coil-split and phase options.View Deal
