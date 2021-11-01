Save $80 on a one-year Fender Play subscription – and get a Fender Mustang Micro headphone amp for free!

In what might turn out to be one of the best early Black Friday guitar deals for beginners, Fender is currently offering a one-year subscription to its hugely popular online guitar lesson platform Fender Play for only $129.99. And to sweeten the deal, the guitar giant is throwing in a Mustang Micro headphone guitar amp, worth $119, totally free .

With Fender Play, you get unlimited, on-demand access to a huge library of professionally-shot video lessons. Whether you’re learning to play electric or acoustic guitar, bass guitar or ukulele, the platform is packed with thousands of song tutorials spanning a multitude of genres, allowing you to learn tracks from rock royalty like Deep Purple, the Rolling Stones and the Foo Fighters to more contemporary artists like Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran.

By purchasing a one-year subscription in this limited-time-only deal, you’ll save $80 – or almost 40%. This works out to just over $10 per month. And considering most guitar instructors charge north of $30 per hour, this is a truly killer deal if you’re looking to boost guitar skills on a budget.

What’s more, so you’re set up with a fully working practice rig to get you well on your way, Fender is throwing in a Mustang Micro headphone guitar amp completely free of charge.

This nifty little gadget condenses Fender’s line of Mustang guitar amp heads and combos into a pocket-sized enclosure, offering 12 amp sounds – ranging from clean to high-gain – and a wealth of digital effects so you can craft your perfect practice tone. Simply plug the device into your electric guitar ’s output jack, insert a pair of headphones and you’re good to go.

At full retail price, buying a year’s subscription to Fender Play and a Fender Mustang Micro would set you back just shy of $330. But with this extraordinary pre-Black Friday offering, you can get both for just $129.99. That’s a total saving of $199, or over 60%.

And if the deal wasn’t already sweet enough, becoming a subscriber of Fender Play will grant you 10% off all Fender gear for the duration of your subscription.