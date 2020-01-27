Save up to $120 on Positive Grid's Bias Amp 2 and FX 2 guitar plugins

Positive Grid's Spark smart amp and app was one of the coolest things on show at this year's NAMM show.

Offering guitarists a truly interactive play-along experience, the Spark can jam along with you via its Smart Jam functionality, while Auto Chord works with Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube to display chords in real-time. If you want to slow the tempo or loop a tricky part you can do that too.

The Spark's amp modeling and effects are powered by Positive Grid's top-rated BIAS plugins, meaning you'll sound great every time you plug in. Right now, a selection of PG's fantastic software is up for grabs with a huge discount.

BIAS Amp 2 is Positive Grid’s best amp modeling plugin yet. The second generation iteration features way more responsive amp tones and crazy deep levels of tone editing. Using it is simple: select your amp, then start tweaking; you can modify everything from the preamp and power amp tubes to the biasing and EQ shelf frequencies, before playing around with cabs and mics.

BIAS FX 2 is described as an ‘all-in-one guitar powerhouse' that transforms your Mac or PC into a virtual electric, acoustic or bass guitar rig. In our September 2019 review we said: "[BIAS FX 2] is so good you may never want to go back to playing a 'real world' amp or pedalboard again". Yup.

FX 2 features a huge collection of amps, effects and HD racks, enabling you to build a dream pedalboard or explore a range of classic vintage amps. It's a seriously impressive piece of kit (and doesn't weight a ton or take up space).

Both plugins are currently available with up to $120 off. There are different tiers depending on the features, functions and sounds you need. The latest discounts look like this:

Elite tier – was $299 , now $179

– , now $179 Pro tier – was $199 , now $119

– , now $119 Standard tier – was $99 , now $79

There’s still time to get money off your pre-order of the Spark, too. You can choose from a number of bundles, but there are limited numbers available, so act fast.