Save up to $450 on these natural-finished ESP LTD guitars in this awesome Cyber Monday deal

Black Friday 2019 has been and gone, but the Cyber Monday deals are rolling in thick and fast. We’re seeing some massive price drops on some incredible gear, from electric and acoustic guitars to guitar amps and pedals.

Among the best deals are these awesome ESP LTD models over at ProAudioStar. There’s an M-400, MH-400NT and an EC-1000 - all boasting a wonderfully pleasing Natural finish. The savings on these guitars are incredible, too, with 40%, 45% and 42% off each model respectively.

The M-400 is a Seymour Duncan-loaded shred machine built for the recording and performing guitarist. With an M-style extra thin flat neck profile and Floyd Rose bridge, this beautifully finished guitar features gorgeous looks, unparalleled tone and effortless playability.

The MH-400NT features a mahogany body and 3-piece maple set neck for terrific sustain and features expertly chosen black hardware which complements the natural aesthetic wonderfully. While the M-400 features a rosewood fingerboard, the MH-400NT features Pau Ferro - which also works wonderfully with the natural aesthetic.

One of the most notable models in the ESP LTD range, the EC-1000 takes the classic Les Paul shape and injects a strong dose of metal, so to speak. Featuring a mahogany body, a set-thru neck and Seymour Duncan pickups, this axe delivers the sustain, ensuring your riffs hit harder than ever. 24 extra jumbo frets on a 24.75” thin U shaped neck offer second to none playability, meaning effortless soloing, also. With a Natural Koa finish, ebony fingerboard and black hardware, this guitar is a true all-rounder.

Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on one of these stunning electric guitars for a huge discount. For more information, head over to ProAudioStar.

ESP LTD M-400 in Natural Satin: over $300 off!

This Seymour-Duncan loaded electric guitar is built for the recording and performing guitarist. And now with over $300 off, there's never been a better time to get your hands on it! Act fast to secure this awesome guitar before the crowd.

View Deal

ESP LTD MH-400NT in Natural Satin: only $409.99!

Featuring a mahogany body, 3-piece maple neck and a Pau Ferro fretboard which complements the Natural Satin finish wonderfully, this awesome electric guitar is now almost half off over at ProAudioStar.



View Deal