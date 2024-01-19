NAMM 2024: “Voted the world’s best combination”: Glassjaw’s Justin Beck gets signature guitar AND bass models courtesy of Schecter

Schecter has doubled its money in the run-up to NAMM 2024 as by serving Glassjaw’s Jason Beck with both signature guitar and bass models. The Ani and Ani V (bass) models share the same core features in an unusual but fitting two-pronged move that pays homage to Beck’s multi-instrumentalist background.

Both instruments feature natural-look swamp ash bodies in a gloss finish and hard rock maple necks and fretboards which are reinforced with two carbon fiber rods. They’re adorned with black hardware including bold black block inlays. Classy ‘1993’ 12th fret inlays stand as their piece de resistance in a nod to the year the band formed.

Both instruments also feature C-shaped necks. The guitar’s neck, which features a 25.5” scale and 42mm nut width, comes in a vintage style. The bass, meanwhile, has 34” scale and 38mm nut width and a thin build neck, with a 20mm fist fret thickness rising to 22mm by the 12th. The guitar delivers 24 frets, the bass 21.

The Ani is fitted with a Schecter Diamond Vintage Tremolo and D'Addario auto-trim locking tuners and Schecter USA Apocalypse pickups in both the neck and the bridge. The passive pickups bring together alnico-V magnets with dual flanking ceramic-8s to produce a “balanced yet aggressive and combative tone.”

Conversely, the Ani V bass has a Schecter custom fully-adjustable top load or string-thru bridge, aided with Schecter vintage open-gear tuners. In terms of pickups, you'll find a Schecter USA MonsterTone-J in the bridge and a Schecter USA MonsterTone-P in the neck. In Beck’s playthrough demo, the bass delivers warm and rounded tones which underpin some harsh, signature Glassjaw riffage.

There are black, numbered master and tone controls for both models. These are bolstered by a push-pull for coil-splits in the tone knob and three-way pickup switches. On the bass, the switch sits near the control knobs, whilst the guitar’s switch is located in the Les Paul position up at the top of the instrument.

A post on the Glassjaw Instagram account cheekily claims the signature one-two has been “voted the world’s best combination.” One commenter, meanwhile, is quick to quip that the voting panel consisted solely of Justin Beck himself.

Price-wise, the Ani comes in at $1,859 but is currently running at a reduced $1,299 via the Schecter website. The Ani V is also reduced from its standard price of $1,649 down to $1,149. It's also worth noting that there are no left-hand models at this time.

Jason Beck made his name as the mastermind behind New York hardcore crew Glassjaw, who released two highly influential albums in 2000 and 2002 before a four-year hiatus, which started in 2004. In 2017, they released long-awaited third album, Material Control, which peaked at no seven in the US Top Independent Album charts.

Beck also started his own merch company, MerchDirect, in 1999 after clashing heads with a major label. He sought to create better merch solutions for independent bands. If only Schecter made drum kits, he’d be able to complete the signature gear hat trick.

For more information on the Ani series, head to Schecter.

To stay up to date with the fast-paced gear releases ahead of NAMM 2024, head over to our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.