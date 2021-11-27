These are the best Squier guitar deals that are currently still live this Cyber Weekend

Though we may be seeing the back of most Black Friday guitar deals, Cyber Weekend is now in full swing, and as such there are still a number of sensational deals out there that will have you saving big on Squier electric guitars and bass guitars.

Squier guitars are some of the most-sought after instruments over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Why? Well, not only do they provide the perfect platform for beginners looking to kickstart their guitar-playing journey, they also offer up immense value for money for more seasoned players looking for a new axe.

For a fraction of a genuine Fender's price, you can get your hands on a serious piece of kit. In fact, Squier guitars are so impressive that they are used by a bunch of pros, including Genesis’ Mike Rutherford – who used a Squier Bullet Strat for his sell-out arena shows – Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil.

What we’re trying to say is, even at full price, Squiers are an absolute steal, making some of the below deals serious no-brainers.

So, if after Black Friday you still fancy getting your hands on a high-quality instrument for cheap, read on for our list of the best Squier electric and bass guitar deals that are currently live right now.

Cyber Weekend Squier guitar deals

Squier electric guitars

Squier Stratocaster Ltd-Ed Pack: $249 Squier Stratocaster Ltd-Ed Pack: $249 , now $199

Start learning guitar today with this all-in-one pack, which includes an electric guitar based on Fender's classic Stratocaster design, a Squier Frontman 10G amp – featuring aux in and headphone out jacks – plus all the accessories you need to get playing now: a 10" cable, strap, gigbag and even picks.

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat: $449 , $399

There are few guitars more iconic or versatile than the Strat, and now you can grab a piece of the action for $399 thanks to Sweetwater, who've knocked $50 off this Olympic White '60s Classic Vibe. You've got all the standard Strat appointments including three single coils and synchronized trem - but with that extra touch of '60s class.

Squier Bullet Mustang HH: was $189 Squier Bullet Mustang HH: was $189 , now $149

Get the perfect electric guitar for beginners in this unbelievable Black Friday deal. Start playing straight out of the box, thanks to a short 24" scale, which makes your first chords and solos easy, while those dual humbuckers will deliver plenty of output for whatever style you want to play.

Squier Classic Vibe Esquire: was $479.99 Squier Classic Vibe Esquire: was $479.99 , now $429.99

The single-pickup Esquire is one of the rarer models in Squier's product line. After being introduced by Fender back in 1950 shortly before the Telecaster, this no-nonsense six-string has been adopted by a wide range of famous players over the years, including Jeff Beck, Syd Barrett, Joe Strummer and Steve Cropper, and now you can get your hands on this Squier recreation for just over $400.

Squier Classic Vibe Jazzmaster: was $449 Squier Classic Vibe Jazzmaster: was $449 , now $349

If you want to venture into the world of offsets, this is quite possibly the perfect instrument to start with. The body contours and C-shape maple neck make this guitar incredibly comfortable to play, while the Alnico single-coils will grant you access to genuine Fender tones. You get the entire Jazzmaster experience, too, with all the bells and whistles – such as a tremolo bridge and versatile switching system – included. Plus, that Daphne Blue finish is drop-dead gorgeous.

Squier Thinline Telecaster: was $499 Squier Thinline Telecaster: was $499 , now $399

One could argue that Thinline Telecasters are the most versatile variation of the beloved classic. In the case of this Squier, the f-hole will open up an ocean of nuanced natural undertones and provide increased resonance, while the dual humbuckers will deliver everything from creamy cleans to crunchy gains. Definitely one for Tele fans looking for something that provides a little bit extra.

Squier bass guitars

Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99 Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99 , $429.99

A perfect beginner bass – or indeed a killer addition to any instrument collection – the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH features an excellent set of specs for the price, including a transparent-sounding ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, Squier-designed SQR ceramic humbuckers and a wealth of controls for crafting your perfect bass tone. And you can get it for $50 off now over at Sweetwater.

Squier Contemporary Jazz V HH: $529.99 Squier Contemporary Jazz V HH: $529.99 , $479.99

And if four strings just ain’t enough, you can get the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass V HH now for under $500. It’s got a near identical spec sheet to its four-string counterpart, with an ash body, maple neck and fingerboard and Squier SQR ceramic humbucking pickups, and thus is a brilliantly versatile bass that’ll comfortably handle any genre of music. This deal is only available while stocks last, so get on it ASAP if you’re interested...

Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass: $449.99 Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass: $449.99 , $349.99

The Contemporary series builds on Fender's legacy and brings it into the modern-day, with sought-after features and sleek new finishes. The SQR Active Ceramic pickups deliver bags of low-end punch and a clarity only found on active electronics - and even better, you can save $100 off the retail price.