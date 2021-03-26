The Joy Formidable share driving new single, Into the Blue

Welsh alt-rockers The Joy Formidable have unveiled new single Into The Blue, their first new material since 2018's AAARTH.

Written in North Wales, the track sees bandleader Ritzy Bryan and co weave a selection of tastefully dialed clean electric guitar lines through its epic arrangement. You can check out the track below.

Says Bryan: “Into The Blue is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected.

“It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way.”

“I am always daydreaming in the bathtub between recordings,” she continues. “That diffuse thinking where your mind wanders freely - I always finish songs when I’m in that state. The idea that your imagination, that escape into another, deeper world can sometimes create a stronger connection with yourself.”

Whether or not Into The Blue will be part of a future EP or album remains to be seen, but we'll keep you updated when we know more.