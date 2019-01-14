The Who Announce ‘Moving On!’ Symphonic Tour, First New Album in 13 Years

The Who have announced a new North American tour, “Moving On!,” which kicks off on May 7 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The 29-city outing finds the band, led by Who original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend and featuring guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button and drummer Zak Starkey, presenting the group’s classic music with symphonic accompaniment.

Said Townshend: "The Who are touring again in 2019. Roger christened this tour 'Moving On!' I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

Added Daltrey: "Be aware Who fans! Just because it's the Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full-throttle Who with horns and bells on."

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 18 at LiveNation.com.

Additionally, the Who will also release their first album of new songs in 13 years later in 2019.

The Who’s fan club presale starts Wednesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, January 17 at 10 p.m. local time. Every pair of tickets purchased online includes a redeemable code for a CD copy of the Who’s forthcoming album when it is released. This offer is available to U.S. and Canada customers only and not valid for tickets purchased via resale. In addition, $1 from each ticket sold for the "Moving On!" tour will benefit Teen Cancer America.

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

For more information head over to TheWho.com.

The Who "Moving On!" 2019 tour dates:

May 07 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

May 09 - KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

May 11 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

May 13 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

May 16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

May 18 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

May 21 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

May 23 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis - Maryland Heights, MO

May 25 - Citizens Bank Park - Philadelphia, PA

May 28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

May 30 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

Jun. 01 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Sep. 06 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

Sep. 08 - Alpine Valley Music Theatre - Alpine Valley, WI

Sep. 10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sep. 13 - Fenway Park - Boston, MA

Sep. 15 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

Sep. 18 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Sep. 20 - BB&T Center - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sep. 22 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

Sep. 25 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

Sep. 27 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Sep. 29 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

Oct. 11 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 13 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

Oct. 16 - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University - San Diego, CA

Oct. 19 - T-Mobile Park - Home of the Seattle Mariners - Seattle, WA

Oct. 21 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC

Oct. 23 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB