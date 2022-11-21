Thomann’s excellent value Harley Benton guitars just got even more tempting for Black Friday - here’s 8 of the best deals

Despite already being priced at a point that makes them affordable for any guitarist, Thomann has seen fit to slash prices further with their massive Cyber Week sale (opens in new tab), which features a great selection of Harley Benton guitars. Harley Benton is fast becoming to go-to for beginner and mid-level guitars, thanks to their combination of top spec and low price.

We’ve had a little look through these compelling offers and the combo of flamed maple veneer top, roasted maple neck/fretboard, and HSH pickup configuration of the Fusion-III had us properly salivating. Best of all it’s available at a frankly ridiculous £289 (opens in new tab), down 13% from £333.

If that’s not showy enough for you, have a gander at the Explorer-inspired EX-84 (opens in new tab), sure to please the strict down pickers out there, or check out the AAAA flamed maple veneer top and Mahogany body of the SC-Custom II (opens in new tab). The DC-DLX features all Gotoh hardware, giving you a super reliable platform for hard riffing and lead work – currently available at just £174 (opens in new tab), down from £190.

It’s not just guitars you can get your hands on either, there’s a nice discount on the Harley Benton Split Screen (opens in new tab) stompbox, which gives you both reverb and tremolo in a single unit. You can also get your paws on the DNAfx GiT Pro (opens in new tab) which has the power to replace your entire backline.

Thomann is based in Germany but you don’t need to worry about customs, VAT, and in many cases delivery fees. The price you see when you click is the total price you’ll pay, so don’t think twice and miss picking up a great deal for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton Fusion-III: was £333 , now £289 (opens in new tab)

Whether you’re into neo-soul 7th chords or three-note-per-string legato runs, this guitar can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. The roasted maple neck/fretboard combo looks and feels amazing, with stainless steel frets and a GraphTech TUSQ nut rounding out the premium appointments. A Wilkinson tremolo and versatile HSH pickup config make this a hell of a lot of guitar for the money.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton EX-84: £259 , £245 (opens in new tab)

The distinctive body shape and all-black hardware of this brilliant instrument will leave no one in doubt about which kind of music you’re into. It’s not just for strict down-pickers though, any kind of guitarist will make a splash when they rock up to their next gig with one of these. Two powerful humbuckers and a Mahogany construction with a set-in neck make this excellent value instrument a proper rock and roll go-getter.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton SC450Plus: was £155 , now £139 (opens in new tab)

If you want to hard rock and blues tone, but don't want to fork out thousands of pounds, the Harley Benton SC-450Plus is the one for you. Mahogany body, AAA flamed maple arched top, two powerful PAF-style Alnico V pickups, and a set of Kluson-style tuning machines make this a proper rock and roll workhorse. An extra nice discount of 10% just seals the deal.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton TB-70: £175 , £159 (opens in new tab)

This super-cool bass guitar is sure to garner some attention at your next gig. Featuring an all-Mahogany construction and a set neck, you're getting all the premium specs of a much more expensive instrument at an absolutely ridiculous price. The push-pull control for splitting the humbuckers gives you extra versatility, representing excellent bang for your hard-earned cash.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton HB-35: was £169 , now £148 (opens in new tab)

Playing a semi-hollow body guitar offers a tactile experience quite like any other. The resonant Mahogany center block ensures a lovely warmth of tone with two vintage-voiced pickups that respond well to any kind of playing style. With free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons worth €59.99 and a 12% discount, big body guitar tone has rarely come at such an excellent price.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton Fusion-T HH: £260 , now £228 (opens in new tab)

Hot-rodded T-style guitars are all the rage right now and with locking tuners, a roasted maple neck, and a Wilkinson tremolo this instrument represents superb value for money. Dual Alnico V pickups offer searing rock tones and with a healthy 12% discount, you won't want to miss out on this excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Pro: was £255 , now £235 (opens in new tab)

If you're sick of carrying your amps up narrow flights of stairs at grimy venues then this awesome bit of kit might be just what your chiropractor ordered. Packing a whole host of amp and cabinet models, effects, and routing options, this powerful amp modeler is now available at an even better price in the Thomann Cyber Week sale.

(opens in new tab) Harley Benton DC-600: was £179 , now £166 (opens in new tab)

Sometimes the 'less is more' mantra just doesn't cut it. With its three-humbucker pickup configuration, this monster of rock will really blow things out of proportion. If the discount alone isn't enough for you then 3 months of free Fretello Pro Guitar Lessons worth €59.99 might just push you over the edge.

More great Black Friday deals to explore