“Makes selling music gear more rewarding than ever before”: Reverb relaunches in the UK with reduced seller fees – promising players “more money for their music gear”

Reverb has relaunched the UK version of its online marketplace with lower fees, meaning players will get more money for the gear they sell.

Sellers are now subject to a bundled 5% fee from the sale price of their musical equipment. Previously, sellers have been subject to a 5% selling fee, as well as an additional 3.19% payment processing fee.

It may seem like a small change, but the higher the price of gear being sold, the more beneficial the new pricing system becomes.

In addition, Reverb has added discounted postage labels with three couriers, DPD, Yodel, and Evri, further trimming seller costs. Musicians will also benefit from “UK-specific market trend data that sellers can use to price their gear.” That saves the headache of figuring out how to price that old fuzz pedal that’s been collecting dust in your cupboard and is ready for a new home.

Reverb was launched in 2013, with the UK version coming three years later. It was acquired by Etsy in 2019 in a $275 million deal, before being sold to Creator Partners and Servco earlier this year, returning the site to independent ownership.

In recent years, big-name players have sold their gear on the site, including Jason Newsted and Kiko Loureiro. Meanwhile, gear shootouts with Joe Bonamassa, who exclusively sold his Way Huge-made Klon copy on the site, have also arrived.

Reverb UK was reportedly behind the sale of the console used by the Beatles to track Abbey Road, and currently stocks over 150,000 pieces of second-hand gear, including electric guitars, tube amps, and pre-loved pedals.

“Since 2016, Reverb has played a key role in the UK’s music-making community by connecting musicians with music gear they love,” says Reverb’s COO, Tiffany Miller.

“Whether you’re parting with a vintage Telecaster or looking for unique pedals that can reshape your sound, our straightforward fees and key product improvements make selling music gear more rewarding than ever before, giving musicians more time to focus on what really matters: making music.”

Last year, Fender launched its Certified Pre-Owned program on Reverb and also began selling its pro-inspected used gear on the platform. Fender CEO Andy Mooney said that “it's more important than ever that the music-making community has access to affordable musical instruments.”