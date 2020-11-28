Unplug with the best Cyber Monday 2020 acoustic guitar deals so far

The end of Black Friday merely means that a ton of Cyber Monday guitar deals have now begun rolling in on just about every sort of guitar gear imaginable. Some of the most enticing of these deals have been on the acoustic guitar front.

With many of these deals, you'll be able to add to your collection – or perhaps begin one – while still leaving room in your piggy bank for other shopping needs. Whether you're looking for a travel-size companion, or your first strummer, odds are, you'll find what you're looking for here.

Keep reading for our comprehensive guide to the best, most enticing acoustic guitar deals we've seen so far, from everyone from Yamaha to Epiphone to Martin.

These Cyber Monday deals are live now

Gretsch G5027CE Rancher Jumbo: Was $599 , now $500

If there's any instrument brand that's stood the test of time, it's Gretsch. Founded in 1883, the company has been producing top quality guitars, basses, drums and more for almost 140 years. Its expertise is truly apparent in this G5027CE Rancher Jumbo. Featuring a solid spruce top with laminated flame maple back and sides, a mahogany neck and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard and a Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system, this guitar has the looks, playability and tone to earn a spot on your rack.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: Was $500, now $424.15

This Black Friday you can bag yourself this beauty with 15% off when you use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout. It's an awesome old-school electro-acoustic, with a P-100 pickup and volume and tone controls. If it's good enough for John Lennon, then what are you waiting for?View Deal

Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin: Only $330

This one breaks the $300 mark, but we promise, the extra investment will pay dividends. The Fender California Newporter Player is set up for incredible tone and playability, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. Visually, it's a real eye-catcher, too. With a top finished in a luxurious Teal Satin, a two-ring rosette and a Strat-style headstock, you'll be turning heads all the while this baby's in your hands.

View Deal

Taylor 414ce V-Class Sinker Grand Auditorium: 15% off!

Though $2,500 is indeed quite a bit of money, for what you're getting here – an American-built acoustic guitar with custom visual appointments, innovative bracing, a fantastic pickup system and a finish that'd be at home in the Louvre – it's actually a hell of a deal. Snap it up at Guitar Center right now!View Deal

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway: $449 , now $379

If looks are what you're after, look no further than the Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway in Wine Red. The finish alone is a head-turner, but that pickguard decal just demands attention. If you're a beginner with a little more budget to spend, this guitar will be a worthy ally in your quest for acoustic wizardry.View Deal

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $200, now $150

You really can’t go wrong with the big ‘F’ on the headstock. The slim neck and comfortable body size mean this guitar is impossible to put down, making the Fender FA-135CE a perfect beginner instrument. Natural, Black, Sunburst and classy all-mahogany finishes are all available from Guitar Center, who are knocking off $50 this Black Friday.View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $600 , now $480

Martin's affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. With a high grade solid spruce top, combined with Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides, Martin prove that you don't need to break the bank to achieve a fantastic tone. The X1-DE even has a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp, which provides a killer natural tone when you need to plug in. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Martin Special 000 X Series Rosewood: $499.99

This rosewood-built stunner boasts Fishman MX electronics and Martin’s Authentic Acoustic Lifespan 2.0 strings, and comes with a soft gig bag featuring headstock, bridge, and endpin protectors, a durable water-repellent exterior and foam padding. Your prized new acoustic will be protected anywhere.View Deal

Martin Special GPC X Series Rosewood: $599.99

If a grand performance shape is more your thing, this guitar is perfect for you. With a Fishman MX electronics system, it's got the luscious tones to match its classy exterior. Get yours now for $599.99.View Deal

Martin Special Little Martin X Series Rosewood: Save 15%

The Little Martin is Martin's smallest guitar, but it's as mighty as its big brothers. If you're in the market for the perfect travel guitar – to be used as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic lets up... – its the ideal choice. It's lightweight, it sounds great and its durable.View Deal

Martin Special X Series Rosewood Dreadnought: Save $130

At its usual price of $629, the Martin Special X Series Rosewood Dreadnought is a bargain enough. But with a massive $130 slashed off its tag, there's never been a better time to buy this guitar.View Deal

Breedlove Organic Artista Granadillo CE: $849 , now $599

Featuring exotic granadillo back and sides, an African mahogany neck and African ebony fingerboard as well as a solid spruce top, this electro-acoustic would normally set you back nearly $900. This, combined with the Concerto body size and a generous cutaway means every fret has easy access, and it includes a Breedlove Natural Sound pickup/preamp. Available in Copper Burst, it’s only $599 at Musician's Friend. View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic guitar: Save 15% off today

This guitar is a fantastic place to start your musical journey. With 15% off the already great value F335 at Musician's Friend, this deal bags you a laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for 15% off.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

This mahogany grand concert model not only looks the part, but promises some tonal delights too. The solid mahogany top maximises resonance, while the rosewood fingerboard and bridge and bone nut/saddle add a touch of class. Opt for the Oliver Live and you'll also get an on-board Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195, now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-specced guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal