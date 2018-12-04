Vibes Announces Affordable, Reusable, Hi-Fidelity Earplugs

Hearing damage is an unavoidable part of being a musician. From practicing, to playing gigs, to attending shows, experiencing an ear-ringing sensation (which is actually a sign of irreversible hearing damage) is something that's all too familiar for most musicians.

Understandably, a huge percentage of musicians don't wear hearing protection because the two standard options for hearing protection inhibit musicians' abilities to hear themselves play, and are prohibitively expensive, respectively. Foam earplugs, while inexpensive, muffle the sound of music to the point where it can't be heard, and custom-molded musician's earplugs require a visit to a doctor for fitting and can cost several hundred dollars.

Minneapolis-based Vibes has created hearing protection that serve musicians' unique needs without breaking the bank. Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs (as seen on ABC's Shark Tank) are reusable earplugs designed for live music and musicians that, instead of muffling sound, decrease the volume of loud music to a safer and more comfortable level (22dB reduction), while still allowing you to hear it, and everything around you, clearly. Additionally, Vibes' clear, low-profile design makes them virtually invisible, making them much more discreet than standard earplug options.

Instead of going for the standard one-size-fits-all model, or requiring a doctor visit to get fitted, each pair of Vibes includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable eartips to ensure a comfortable fit for any sized ear. A pocket-sized carrying case is also included to help you keep track of your earplugs.

Vibes is partnered with Hear the World Foundation, and each purchase includes a donation to the Foundation, which provides hearing healthcare and hearing aids to children in need.

For more information about Vibes, which run at $23.99 per pair, stop by discovervibes.com/new-products/vibes-high-fidelity-ear-plugs. Use promo code "VIBES15" at checkout to get 15% off plus free shipping!