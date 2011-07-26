Video: Down Play "Stone the Crow" at Germany's Rock Hard Festival

High-quality footage of Down performing at the Rock Hard Festival in Germany has been posted online. You can check out video of the band playing "Stone the Crow" below.

As previously reported, Down guitarist Kirk Windstein last month confirmed that band is planning to release four separate EPs over the course of the next couple of years. "We're going to do four EPs, and they'll all be different," he said. "We have many elements to our sound, so each one will have its own characteristics. Like, for example, this one we're writing right now and are about to start recording will be really hard, with heavy Down stuff. Then we'll have a mellow one, then a doom one — you know, slower and doomy stuff. A little bit of everything."

Regarding why the band chose to release four EPs instead of a full album, Kirk said, "The record industry sucks so bad. Nobody buys anything. We're trying to do something different, making it cheaper to buy. People want stuff for free! So six songs, it's cheaper to buy. Same thing for downloading; it will be cheaper to download. Nobody wants to go to the record store and buy stuff anymore. So we're just trying to mix it up and do something different. It will be released on physical EP and digitally as well."

It was recently announced that bassist Rex Brown has officially parted ways with the band, and has been replaced by Crowbar bassist Patrick Bruders.