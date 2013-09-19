Video: Nirvana Perform "Heart-Shaped Box" from Upcoming 'Live and Loud' DVD

Below, check out a video of Nirvana performing "Heart-Shaped Box" from their December 13, 1993, Live and Loud concert at Seattle's Pier 48.

The performance is from the band's upcoming Live and Loud DVD, which will be included with the Super Deluxe Edition of the upcoming 20th-anniversay reissue of In Utero. The DVD also will be available on its own.

Both will be released September 24 via Universal Music.

To say that Nirvana's third and ultimately final studio album, In Utero was 1993's most polarizing record would be an understatement. The unadorned sonic rawness of Steve Albini's recording laid bare every primal nuance of the most confrontational yet vulnerable material Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic and Dave Grohl would ever record.

And with its 1991 predecessor Nevermind having sold 30 million copies, returning honest rock to the top of the charts, In Utero was the first record Nirvana would make with any expectations from the public. So from the opening quasi-shamble melodics of "Serve The Servants" through the bittersweet closing strains of "All Apologies," In Utero was the sound of the most incredible yet conflicted rock band of the era at the peak of its powers coming to terms with a generational spokes-band mantle they'd never seen coming—and ultimately surmounting these struggles to make the record they needed to make.

