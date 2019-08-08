Watch Smashing Pumpkins Perform “Knights of Malta” on ‘Colbert’

Smashing Pumpkins stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on August 7 to perform “Knights of Malta.” The track comes off the band’s 2018 album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, their first in 18 years to feature Billy Corgan alongside original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. Also part of the lineup is longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The Pumpkins kick off a co-headlining tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tonight, August 8, in Camden, New Jersey. AFI opens all dates. The full itinerary can be viewed below:

Smashing Pumpkin with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and AFI:

8/8: Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

8/9: Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/10: Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/13: Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/14: Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/15: Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/17: Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/19: Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/20: Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

8/21: Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/23: Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/24: Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/25: Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/28: San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/30: Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

8/31: Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre