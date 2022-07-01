You can already save hundreds this Independence Day with Guitar Center's early 4th of July sale

If there's one thing we all love more than a huge sale, it's celebrating Independence Day with friends and family. Combining the two, then, is the obvious choice – and although it's always been a great time to pick up a bargain piece of furniture or tech, there's something in it for us guitarists too. Speaking of which, Guitar Center has dropped its deals a few days early, offering up to 35% off a wide range of amazing guitar-related gear (opens in new tab) from some of the biggest names in the industry until July 6.

This is, in our opinion, one of the best Guitar Center deals to date. With over 800 products on offer and some with monumental discounts, we can wholeheartedly say that there's something in this deal for everyone whether you want a new electric guitar, acoustic guitar, guitar amp, bass amp or accessories.

Some of our absolute favorites include a sweet $250 off the humbucker-equipped Limited Edition Fender HSS Stratocaster which is now only £799, or $130 off the Ltd Ed. Epiphone Les Paul Custom in an Adam Jones-inspired silverburst which is now only $599.

There's also some big money to be saved on amps, with $150 off the Randall RX120RH 120W solid-state head which is now only $449, and a nice $50 off the delectable Fender Blues Junior IV in Sonic Blue, which is now only $749.

In the words of Guitar Center – 'start the fireworks early' and save some serious cash with these early 4th of July deals. There's big savings available on electric guitars from the likes of Epiphone and Gretsch, acoustic guitars from names like Fender and Breedlove, and amps from the likes of Blackstar, among many others. You've got until July 6 – so don't hang around.

Bass players, never fear – there's something here for you too. You can save a massive $180 on this killer Ltd Ed. Fender Player Jazz Bass Plus Top in Blue Burst, which is now only $699, or get $200 off the ultra vibey Jackson X Series Concert CBXNT DX IV bass, which will now only set you back $499. It might not have the catchiest name, but once you pick it up, you won't want to put it down. If you need something to plug your new bass into, then there's $300 off the Markbass CMD 102P 300W bass combo, which is now only $899.

