The Cringe Dish Out "Anything You Say" — Exclusive Acoustic Video Premiere

Here’s a cool stripped down live acoustic performance by New York City rockers, The Cringe of their song “Anything You Say,” featuring frontman John Cusimano and guitarist James Rotondi.

Chock full of tight vocal harmonies and driving guitars, the anguish behind the lyrics comes across with in-your-face force. Some sweet guitar stylings round out this gem of a rocker.

The song is the first sing from the band’s upcoming album, Blind Spot, due out October 16.

Cusimano enlightens us, “‘Anything You Say’ is a bit of a twisted love song, wherein one party in a relationship is doing whatever they can to keep the relationship going, regardless of its potential toxicity. The lyrics on my original demo version of the song were basically a series of phrases that I thought sounded cool and tough strung together, but quite frankly didn't have a cohesive story. Musically I came to the table having already written the verses and the ‘Anything You Say’ hook, but did not have a chorus or a bridge section. Don (our producer) and I worked together – guitars in hand – on writing both of those sections as they now exist in the track.

“We typically open our live show with ‘Anything You Say.’ It's a fun song for us to play, and a good distillation of the elements for which the Cringe strives -- big/heavy rock, melodic hooks, with a slight punk edge.”

Check it out now!

Helmed by producer Don Gilmore (Linkin Park, Trapt, Bullet for My Valentine, Hollywood Undead), Blind Spot is their fifth full-length release and the highly anticipated follow up to Hiding In Plain Sight, and features the debut single “Anything You Say” impacting at radio now. Fans can get an instant download of “Anything You Say” when they pre-order the new album at iTunes .

“Working with Don Gilmore at the helm as a producer was a real eye opening experience. He's just a great engineer to begin with so we have those great drum sounds and great guitar sounds but, in large part because of Don, this is really our most cohesive sounding record. I think lyrically this is our strongest record, as well as musically, and the result was just these big arena rock sounds with lots of hooks and melody,” shares Cusimano.

This summer, The Cringe have been on the road supporting Mötley Crüe on “The Final Tour,” alongside very special guest Alice Cooper. Reprising their support slot from the fall/winter leg of the Mötley Crüe tour, The Cringe is wrapping their epic 27-date summer outing on September 6, before embarking on their next round of tour dates this fall and winter.

Over the last decade, the Lower Manhattan-based band has made a name for itself by opening incredibly explosive live shows for bands like The New York Dolls, Steel Panther, Trapt, Alter Bridge, and Fuel. The Cringe are fronted by singer and songwriter Cusimano, and rounded out by lead guitarist James Rotondi (Air, Mr. Bungle), bassist Jonny Blaze (Crash Moderns, Alice Smith) and drummer Shawn Pelton (Sheryl Crow, SNL Band, Bruce Springsteen)

For up-to-date information, please visit the band’s official website: www.thecringe.com.