Delta Rae Premieres Official Video for "If I Loved You"

Delta Rae released the official music video for their single "If I Loved You" this week. The six-piece band teamed up with their friends, Oscar nominated production team Dirty Robber, to make the video, which sees Delta Rae's Liz Hopkins, who sings on "IILY," take center stage.

Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, their all-time favorite band, also played guitar on this re-recorded version, but is not in the video. The video for the song, which peaked inside the top 5 at AAA radio and is now off to a great start at Hot AC, premiered Tuesday.

"If I Loved You (feat. Lindsey Buckingham)"

Delta Rae has been in the studio working on new material, stay tuned for news on that front in the very near future. The band just played back-to-back weekends at Austin City Limits Music Festival to a sold out crowds and are confirmed for the main stage at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in a couple weeks.

It's been a good couple years for the relentlessly hard working six piece rock band from Durham, NC. Their debut album, Carry The Fire, came out last summer, and ever since, they've taken the live show on the road.

In the past year, they've performed not once, but twice on both The Tonight Show w/Jay Leno and Conan, an unheard of accomplishment for a new band. NPR's "All Things Considered" featured them, as did Time, and they were picked for the Forbes 30 Under 30 issue amongst names like Lady Gaga and Drake.

The band has been selling out headlining gigs across the country, from their hometown of Durham, NC to NYC, San Francisco and Los Angeles. They've opened for everyone from heroes like Lyle Lovett to First Lady Michelle Obama during a Democratic rally at UNC Chapel Hill and played pretty much every festival under the sun in 2013.

Find out more at http://deltarae.com