The Martin 180 Years Of Music Chart

Martin Guitar has launched “180 Years of Music Tradition,” a new interactive tool for music enthusiasts that highlights the guitar maker’s vast musical influence.

Available at www.martinguitar.com/music, fans can click and zoom through a variety of artists and see how Martin Guitar was essential in creating history’s most influential sounds.

Genres include Blues, Contemporary Jazz, Gospel, Rock ‘n Roll, Western Swing, Folk and many others.

By clicking on an artist, a pop-up box will appear with a brief history and an embedded Spotify track.

The tool is a unique and interactive way to show how music is the result of one generation influencing another.

Check it out here>>