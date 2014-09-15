Overwhelming Response to Los Angeles George Fest Leads to Venue Change

Last week, The Best Fest, sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey, announced the first-ever George Fest to celebrate the music of legendary George Harrison and raise money to help musicians and their communities via The Jameson Neighborhood Fund.

Due to an overwhelming response, where tickets SOLD OUT within minutes, the special concert event set to take place on September 28 will be moved from The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles to The Fonda Theatre.

The venue change will provide additional 400 concert-goers a chance to experience the legendary music of George Harrison while raising even more money for a great cause. All tickets previously purchased for George Fest at The El Rey Theatre will be honored at The Fonda Theatre.

Tickets for George Fest will go on sale Wednesday, September 17 at 10AM PT at http://bit.ly/GeorgeFestFonda. Through the Jameson Neighborhood Fund, 100% of the net ticket sale proceeds will benefit Sweet Relief recipients in the Los Angeles area.

WHAT:

George Fest: A Night to Celebrate the Music of George Harrison benefiting the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund with 100% of net ticket sales going to the charity via The Jameson Neighborhood Fund

WHEN:

September 28, 2014

8:00 p.m. PT

WHERE:

The Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

WHO:

Brian Wilson, Norah Jones, Brandon Flowers & Mark Stoermer of The Killers, Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of the Flaming Lips, Ben Harper, Ann Wilson of Heart, Britt Daniel of Spoon, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Nick Valensi of The Strokes, Dhani Harrison, Ian Astbury, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Butch Walker, Cold War Kids, Karen Elson, Brian Bell of Weezer, Big Black Delta, Chase Cohl, Jamestown Revival, Matt Sorum, Ryan Miller of Guster, The Black Ryder, Gingger Shankar... And More Surprise Guests...

More at http://bit.ly/GeorgeFestFonda.