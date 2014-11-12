Platinum Rush Video Blog #3 — "The 78 Project"

I heard about this film "The 78 Project" and saw the poster with an old record player so I just HAD to see it!

Drove up from Nashville to Memphis to catch it at The Memphis Indie Film Fest and met up with the creators after.

I felt this film's subtle message was "don't get in the way of yourself."

In other words, a good song and performance should work under any circumstance.

You don't need a $3,000 guitar and $10,000 worth of studio gear. In fact, it's the limitations that make for great art.

Check out their story here of recording one-take/no fixes vinyl nationwide!

