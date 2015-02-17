Rashmi's "Make Believe" — Exclusive Video Premiere

Today we’re thrilled to share the video for “Make Believe” by Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Rashmi.

This strummy little ditty seems innocent at first, but takes a melancholy turn.

Rashmi’s lyrics exemplify pretty much every teenager’s early crushes. But Rashmi’s video playfully adds some adult-sized furry friends. Slightly disturbing since they're all hanging out in a hotel room. But what the heck!

Sung with a lovely tone and a wistful manner, “Make Believe” seems like the start of something interesting!

Rashmi shares, "Although ‘Make Believe’ appears to be a fun, whimsical song, a deeper look at the lyrics reveals a yearning for love and acknowledgement. The video playfully indulges the track, which carries with it the willingness to sacrifice the long term for the here and now, as if to say, "Just humor me."'

Check it out here:

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, Rashmi, is set to release her new EP, Puzzle, in Summer 2015. The six-track EP follows up her debut album, Rainstorm , and showcases her melodic, indie-pop rock sound.

Producer Parrish Highley says, “Her voice carries in that effortless way that fans of Sade, Mary Black, and the more recent Kate Bush would really enjoy.”

Along with her other talents, including her award-winning screenwriting, Rashmi is an AUDELCO-nominated actress and member of the Screen Actors Guild and Actors Equity Association. She’s worked with companies such as Public Theatre’s “Shakespeare In The Park” and the “Classical Theatre Lab” in Los Angeles. Soon, you can see her acting prowess for yourself by tuning in to “Odyssey,” a new series she’s in that premieres on NBC this April.

As a child of an Indian immigrant family living in the US, she’s been inspired by Hindi film music that was a backdrop of her childhood, along with American Top 40 hits and artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna and James Taylor. She’s fronted many different genre-specific bands in the past, but her style has been difficult for some to classify in her solo project.

Her sound dances on the Eastern and Western music scales, as one of her fans points out in her Indie Go Go video that empowered this album’s creation. Recently, Rashmi fundraised over $16K in donations to independently create and market Puzzle with her band members Dean Marchi, Wilson Montuori and Jonnie Miles. Her self-proclaimed message of the album points to humanity, unity, loving others, being loved, loneliness, separation, connection and belonging — all of this captured by using everyday life as metaphor and poetry with a global scope.

Rashmi has a performance behind the microphone that’s influenced by her acting career in it’s expression, energy and authenticity. Over the past seven years, she’s taken the stage at venues such as The Roxy, The Mint, Rockwood Music Hall, The Rock Shop and many more throughout Los Angeles, New York City and Austin. She’s also appeared at the Monrovia Arts Festival, American Cancer Society events and Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

For show dates and to keep up to date on all things Rashmi, go to rashmisingh.com