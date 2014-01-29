Sevendust Announces New Acoustic Album and Tour Kicking Off in April

Sevendust didn’t waste any time getting 2014 started the best way they know how: being holed up in the recording studio to create their long-awaited and highly-anticipated acoustic album.

TIME TRAVELERS & BONFIRES will be released in April on 7Bros. Records, in conjunction with ADA Label Services.

On April 1, they’ll hit the road for their first U.S. headlining tour of the year, entitled “An Evening With Sevendust,” which kicks off in Athens, GA at the Georgia Theatre.

It’s their first acoustic trek since 2004, when they were touring in support of their second album, SEASONS, and a format their fans have been anxiously awaiting for once again.

The Atlanta band--Lajon Witherspoon (vocals), Morgan Rose (drums/vocals), Clint Lowery (guitar/vocals), John Connolly (guitar/vocals) and Vince Hornsby (bass/vocals)—entered Architekt Studios in Butler, NJ (where they recorded their previous BLACK OUT THE SUN album) at the beginning of the month to record their highly anticipated and much-talked-about acoustic studio album.

It will be a collection of brand new songs, along with re-recorded Sevendust classics. Newly re-recorded songs will include: “Black,” “Gone,” “Denial,” “Karma,” “Trust,” and “Crucified.”

Six brand new songs have also been written and recorded for the acoustic album. It’s not the first time SevendustT has explored their acoustic side. Their critically acclaimed SOUTHSIDE DOUBLE-WIDE live acoustic album was released in 2004.

On Friday, November 22, 2013, Sevendust partnered with PledgeMusic for a direct-to-fan campaign to help fund the creation of TIME TRAVELERS & BONFIRES and was set to last a 130 days. Over the course of that first weekend, they reached their goal thanks to their “Family” of fans who had received the exciting news solely from the band’s and band member’s personal Facebook and Twitter sites.

With over 70 days left in the campaign, Sevendust has raised over 155% of their goal with over 2,550 pledges. Exclusive incentives for pledgers included a digital download of the album before its available anywhere, exclusive updates during the making of the record, signed drumheads and guitar picks, being included in the album’s liner notes, autographed guitars used on tour, and dinner with the band (which was swapped up quick by two very lucky “Family” members).

BLACK OUT THE SUN debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Hard Music Albums” chart, as well as #18 on the “Top 200 Albums” chart, #4 on the “Record Label Independent Current Albums” chart, #5 on the “Top Current Rock Albums” chart, #14 on the “Overall Digital Albums” chart and #17 on the “Top Internet Albums” chart.

To tide you over, here's the acoustic "Angel's Son" from Southside Double-Wide

Check out SEVENDUST at any of the following stops.

DATE CITY VENUE

Tue 4/1 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

Wed 4/2 Destin, FL Club LA

Fri 4/4 Houston, TX Scout Bar

Sat 4/5 Dallas, TX Trees

Sun 4/6 Austin, TX Emo's

Tue 4/8 Tempe, AZ Marquee

Thu 4/10 El Cajon, CA Sycuan Casino

Fri 4/11 Los Angeles, CA House Of Blues

Sat 4/12 Las Vegas, NV Vinyl at Hard Rock

Sun 4/13 Reno, NV Knitting Factory

Wed 4/16 Sacramento, CA Ace Of Spades

Fri 4/18 Seattle, WA El Corazon

Sat 4/19 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

Sun 4/20 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

Mon 4/21 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Tue 4/22 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

Fri 4/25 Joliet, IL Mojoes

Sat 4/26 Madison, WI Orpheum

Mon 4/28 Detroit, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre

Tue 4/29 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

Wed 4/30 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Fri 5/2 Baltimore, MD Sound Stage

Sat 5/3 Washington, DC The Howard Theatre

Sun 5/4 New York, NY Highline Ballroom

Tue 5/6 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre

Thu 5/8 Patchogue, NY Emporium

Fri 5/9 Portland, ME Asylum

Sat 5/10 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

Find out more at www.sevendust.com