Sunday Strum, Episode 15: Triplets –– Lesson

In this week’s episode of Sunday Strum, I demonstrate an example using eighth note triplets.

This is a basic way of practicing them, but if you are more comfortable with the rhythm, feel free to switch it up and apply triplets any way you like.

The eighth note triplet rhythm translates to three eighth notes in the space of two eighth notes.

An easy way to think about this is dividing the beat into three equal parts.

Make sure to strum them down, up, down to keep everything consistent.

Check out the lesson right here:

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com