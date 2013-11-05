John Fahey and Shel Silverstein Tributes to be Released on Vinyl for Record Store Day November 29

Sugar Hill and Vanguard Records will be releasing two incredible recordings – for the first time on vinyl – I Am The Resurrection: A Tribute To John Fahey and Twistable, Turntable Man: A Tribute to Shel Silverstein on November 29, 2013 in celebration of Record Store Day’s Black Friday.

Shel Silverstein, as a writer, poet, and illustrator, has influenced generations upon generations of kids (and kids at heart) with his brilliant, witty, and touching turns of phrase. The collection Twistable, Turntable Man: A Tribute to Shel Silverstein shines a light on the lyrical genius’s oft-overlooked catalog of classic country songs.

Lovingly co-produced by Grammy winner Bobby Bare and Bobby Bare Jr., a wide range of tunes from Silverstein’s catalog – from humorous to poignant to edgy – is interpreted by two distinct generations influenced by Silverstein’s work. From Dr. Dog, My Morning Jacket and Andrew Bird, to Ray Price, Kris Kristofferson, and John Prine, the album is full of surprises and hidden gems. As a whole, the collection presents a variety of takes on a collection of material that lends itself to creative interpretation, making Twistable, Turntable Man: A Tribute to Shel Silverstein an eclectic, endearing valentine to this giant of American song.

Known as the father of the “American primitive guitar,” John Fahey is one of acoustic music’s most noted innovators. His work has influenced countless musicians from a wide range of musical genres. I Am The Resurrection: A Tribute To John Fahey is a 13 track collection that includes a who’s who of indie rock artists’ paying their respects to the folk legend. Co -produced by M. Ward and Vanguard staffer Stephen Brower the album features cuts from Fruit Bats, Sufjan Stevens, Calexico, Devendra Banhart, and Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo, among others.

The albums are issued on 2xLP white vinyl and green marbled vinyl and mastered at 45rpm for maximum fidelity.

Black Friday was created by the organizers of Record Store Day as a way to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding nearly 1000 independently owned record stores in the US and thousands of similar stores international. For more information visit http://recordstoreday.com/CustomPage/1210.

Tracklisting:

I AM THE RESURRECTION: A TRIUBUTE TO JOHN FAHEY

1. "Death of the Clayton Peacock" - Fruit Bats

2. "Sunflower River Blues" - Pelt

3. "Variation on 'Commemorative Transfiguration and Communion at Magruder Park'" - Sufjan Stevens

4. "Sligo River Blues" - Devendra Banhart

5. "Dance of Death" - Calexico

6. "The Singing Bridge Of Memphis, Tennessee (Brooklyn Bridge Version: The Coelcanth)" - Lee Ranaldo

7. "Bean Vine Blues, No. 2" - M. Ward

8. "The Portland Cement Factory at Monolith, CA" -Cul de Sac

9. "Dance of the Inhabitants of the Palace of King Phillip XIV of Spain" - Jason Q. Lytle

10. "Joe Kirby Blues" - Immerglück, Kaphan, Krummenach & Hanes

11. "Medley: John Hurt Shiva Shankarah" - Currituck Co.

12. "When the Catfish is in Bloom" - Peter Case

13. "My Grandfather's Clock" - Howe Gelb

TWISTABLE, TURNABLE MAN: A TRIBUTE TO SHEL SILVERSTEIN

1. Lullabys, Legends and Lies (My Morning Jacket)

2. The Twistable, Turnable Man Returns (Andrew Bird)

3. This Guitar Is For Sale (John Prine)

4. The Unicorn (Dr. Dog)

5. The Winner (Kris Kristofferson)

6. Queen of the Silver Dollar (Sarah Jarosz with Black Prairie)

7. Daddy What If (Bobby Bare, Jr. with Isabella Bare)

8. The Cover of the Rolling Stone (Black Francis with Joey Santiago)

9. Sylvia's Mother (The Boxmasters)

10. Me and Jimmie Rodgers (Ray Price)

11. A Boy Named Sue (Todd Snider)

12. The Ballad of Lucy Jordan (Lucinda Williams)

13. The Living Legend (Bobby Bare)

14. The Giving Tree (Nanci Griffith)

15. 26 Second Song (My Morning Jacket)

