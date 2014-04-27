Sunday Strum: Episode 6 Introduction to Strumming in 5/4 Time

In this episode of Sunday Strum, we are going to focus on the complex meter 5/4.

It’s a meter that can’t be broken down by 2 or 3.

Time signatures such as this can be tricky if you aren’t used to playing them.

Today, I am going to introduce a simple way to count and play in 5/4 time.

By breaking the measure up by a count of 3 and then a count of 2, we can more easily work on the example.

This gives us natural accents on 1 and 4 and helps create a distinct pattern.

Watch the video below, and we'll be back next week with another edition of Sunday Strum!

Justin Horenstein is a guitar instructor and musician in the Washington, DC metro area who graduated (cum laude) from the Berklee College of Music in 2006. He plays in Black Clouds, a 3-piece atmospheric/experimental band. Their debut album was recorded by J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Justin’s 18 years of musical experience also includes touring the U.S., a record deal under Sony, starting his own teaching business, recording several albums, and playing club shows with national acts including Circa Survive, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Biffy Clyro, United Nations, Caspian, and more.

More about Justin at 29thCenturyGuitar.com and BlackCloudsDC.bandcamp.com