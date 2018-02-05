A Perfect Circle Announce New Album, Share "TalkTalk"

After previewing it with two singles—"The Doomed" in October and "Disillusioned" in January—A Perfect Circle have finally announced the details of Eat the Elephant, their first new album in 14 years.

With the album's announcement also came the release of its third single, "TalkTalk." You can watch the video for the track below.

“Although I’m extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus,” Keenan said in a statement, “I’m actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round’s birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off."

"Of course," he continued, "I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud.”

You can preorder Eat the Elephant—which will arrive, as Keenan said, on April 20—here.

Eat the Elephant Track Listing: